Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Insider Activity at Cohu
In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,629.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $25,646.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $781,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Cohu Stock Performance
Shares of COHU opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Cohu has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $39.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.53.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.
