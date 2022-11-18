Analysts Set NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Target Price at $30.29

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.43.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NI opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
