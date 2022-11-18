Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $3,460.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,460.83.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($41.13) to GBX 3,400 ($39.95) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($37.02) to GBX 3,165 ($37.19) in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

