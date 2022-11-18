Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $143.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company.

NYSE HES opened at $146.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,755,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

