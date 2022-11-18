Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $55.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

