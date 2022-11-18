Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PPRQF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.63.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

