Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Increased to C$103.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$103.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday.

Onex Stock Performance

ONEXF opened at $52.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.0741 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 414.34%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

