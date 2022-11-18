Scotiabank Trims Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Target Price to C$95.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Price Performance

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $52.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04. Onex has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 414.34%.

(Get Rating)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.