Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 61,528 shares during the period.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAXW opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Inflection Point Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.