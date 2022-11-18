The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in October

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CHEF. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 1.1 %

About Chefs’ Warehouse

CHEF stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.50. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.72.

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.