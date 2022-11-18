CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINC. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 184,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,459,000 after buying an additional 541,194 shares in the last quarter.

CinCor Pharma Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ CINC opened at $25.41 on Friday. CinCor Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

