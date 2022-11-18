Short Interest in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Rises By 7.0%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,320,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 21,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.64 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of General Motors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 493,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 221,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 52,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

