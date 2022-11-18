HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Update

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 19.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCI Group news, CEO Paresh Patel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 804,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HCI Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in HCI Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 403,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HCI Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 243,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 27,245 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Stock Performance

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $336.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

