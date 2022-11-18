BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHF opened at $2.37 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,217,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 411,898 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 294,132 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

