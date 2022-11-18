G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Up 7.0% in October

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 7,040,000 shares. Currently, 21.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 883,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 328.58% and a negative return on equity of 172.97%. Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,081.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

