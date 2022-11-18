Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Nigon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,032 shares in the company, valued at $863,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Celcuity by 12,563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 628,189 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Celcuity by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Celcuity by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Trading Down 2.5 %

Celcuity Company Profile

Shares of CELC stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $151.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

