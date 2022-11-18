Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Update

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,598.0 days.

Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance

Arjo AB (publ) stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Arjo AB has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

About Arjo AB (publ)

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.