FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the energy company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VWDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 160.00 to 142.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

