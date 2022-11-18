Brokers Offer Predictions for SoftBank Group Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoftBank Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the technology company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoftBank Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoftBank Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

