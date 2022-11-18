National Bank Financial Comments on Invesque Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Invesque in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Invesque’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque Price Performance

Shares of TSE IVQ opened at C$1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.92. Invesque has a 52 week low of C$1.26 and a 52 week high of C$2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.62 million and a P/E ratio of -5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.59.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.