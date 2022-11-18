FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Lowered by Cormark

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.77.

TSE HBM opened at C$7.11 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

