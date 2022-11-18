Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Volkswagen AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Volkswagen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Volkswagen’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

VWAGY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €175.00 ($180.41) to €177.00 ($182.47) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.54. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

