Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 329.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

