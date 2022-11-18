Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Declines By 9.4%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.56. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

