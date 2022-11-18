Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($2.26) Per Share

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.26) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($9.72) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.57) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Argus began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of CVNA opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.48. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $473,225.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,300. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 141.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

