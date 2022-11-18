Short Interest in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Increases By 5.6%

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 547,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 23.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Abiomed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Trading Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABMD stock opened at $376.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $381.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

