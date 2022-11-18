Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Update

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $15.24 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $753.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of -0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

