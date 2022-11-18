Gravitas Education (GEHI) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gravitas Education to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravitas Education’s peers have a beta of 0.50, suggesting that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gravitas Education and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Gravitas Education Competitors 170 894 1368 24 2.51

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 19.20%. Given Gravitas Education’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gravitas Education has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

8.4% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gravitas Education and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gravitas Education $180.31 million $6.79 million 3.63 Gravitas Education Competitors $469.41 million -$46.34 million 2.39

Gravitas Education’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gravitas Education. Gravitas Education is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gravitas Education and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A Gravitas Education Competitors -2.26% -27.95% -1.19%

Summary

Gravitas Education beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Gravitas Education Company Profile

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. The company also operates student care centers; and provides course content, training, support and guidance, and other services to franchisees and licensees. In addition, it develops and sells educational products and services; and distributes merchandise, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. Further, the company operates Qingtian Youpin, an e-commerce platform for maternity and children's products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,017 play-and-learn centers and 54 student care centers. The company was formerly known as RYB Education, Inc. and changed its name to Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. in May 2022. Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

