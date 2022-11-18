Critical Contrast: 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3D Systems and Lottery.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $615.64 million 2.14 $322.05 million ($0.82) -12.23 Lottery.com $68.53 million 0.20 -$10.95 million N/A N/A

3D Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Lottery.com.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3D Systems has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lottery.com has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

69.3% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of 3D Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 3D Systems and Lottery.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 3 2 1 0 1.67 Lottery.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

3D Systems presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.51%. Lottery.com has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,045.17%. Given Lottery.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -18.58% -8.73% -4.66% Lottery.com N/A -29.62% -18.72%

Summary

3D Systems beats Lottery.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

