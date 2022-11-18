Contrasting NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) & Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and Ultralife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ultralife $98.27 million 0.76 -$230,000.00 ($0.06) -77.15

NeoVolta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultralife.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeoVolta and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A Ultralife -0.86% -0.84% -0.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeoVolta and Ultralife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoVolta presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.49%. Given NeoVolta’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Ultralife.

Summary

NeoVolta beats Ultralife on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

(Get Rating)

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Ultralife Thin Cell, Utralife HiRate, Ultralife and design, Ultra, Lithium Power, LithiumPower and Design, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. Ultralife Corporation serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.