Financial Analysis: Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) versus Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) and Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Radiant Logistics has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expeditors International of Washington has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Radiant Logistics and Expeditors International of Washington, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Expeditors International of Washington 3 5 0 0 1.63

Profitability

Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus price target of $101.38, suggesting a potential downside of 9.15%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than Radiant Logistics.

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Expeditors International of Washington’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radiant Logistics 3.13% 35.35% 11.99% Expeditors International of Washington 8.36% 44.27% 21.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radiant Logistics $1.48 billion 0.19 $46.64 million $0.94 5.89 Expeditors International of Washington $16.52 billion 1.07 $1.42 billion $9.52 11.72

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Logistics. Radiant Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expeditors International of Washington, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Radiant Logistics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radiant Logistics

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including materials management and distribution services, as well as customs house brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Radiant Canada, Clipper, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions. It also provides optimization, trade compliance, consulting, cargo security, and solutions. In addition, it acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. Further, the company provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, technology, and industrial and manufacturing companies. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.