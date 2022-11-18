Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) versus West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Financial Contrast

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for West Japan Railway and Radiant Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Japan Railway 0 0 1 0 3.00 Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

56.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares West Japan Railway and Radiant Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Japan Railway $9.18 billion 0.84 -$1.01 billion $0.64 63.34 Radiant Logistics $1.48 billion 0.19 $46.64 million $0.94 5.89

Radiant Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than West Japan Railway. Radiant Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Japan Railway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

West Japan Railway has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radiant Logistics has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares West Japan Railway and Radiant Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Japan Railway 1.17% 0.03% 0.01% Radiant Logistics 3.13% 35.35% 11.99%

Summary

Radiant Logistics beats West Japan Railway on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services. The company also engages in the selling of goods and food services; wholesaling; and other retail businesses. It is also involved in the operation of department stores, convenience stores, restaurants, souvenir shops, shopping centers, and others; selling and leasing of real estate; hotel; credit cards and electronic money; and travel, rolling stock and equipment, electrical contracting, electrical equipment, construction, information services, advertising, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including materials management and distribution services, as well as customs house brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Radiant Canada, Clipper, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

