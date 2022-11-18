Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Critical Comparison

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and Tremor International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $241.93 million 2.22 -$153.21 million ($2.94) -3.34 Tremor International $341.95 million 1.42 $73.22 million $0.26 25.50

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tremor International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -55.42% -19.05% -11.23% Tremor International 12.60% 9.29% 6.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Health Catalyst and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.6% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tremor International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Health Catalyst and Tremor International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 6 8 1 2.67 Tremor International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $18.53, indicating a potential upside of 88.92%. Tremor International has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.16%. Given Tremor International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Volatility and Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor International has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tremor International beats Health Catalyst on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

About Tremor International

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.