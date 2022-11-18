Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) & Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Critical Contrast

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) and Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Inventiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Inventiva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals -47.19% -64.18% -37.36% Inventiva N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals $21.83 million 3.42 -$1.96 million ($0.35) -8.43 Inventiva $4.96 million 38.65 -$58.72 million N/A N/A

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eton Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Inventiva.

Risk & Volatility

Eton Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventiva has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eton Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inventiva 1 0 1 0 2.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.98%. Inventiva has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 667.61%. Given Inventiva’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inventiva is more favorable than Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Inventiva beats Eton Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia. It also offers Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; EPRONTIA, a liquid formulation of topiramate; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, the company develops Zonisamide Oral Suspension for the treatment of partial on-set seizures; Lamotrigine for Oral Suspension for the treatment of partial on-set seizures; cysteine injection; dehydrated alcohol injection; and Zeneo hydrocortisone autoinjector. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Deer Park, Illinois.

About Inventiva

(Get Rating)

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of MPS VI subtype disease. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company has strategic collaboration with AbbVie for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH for developing new treatments for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Inventiva S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Daix, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.