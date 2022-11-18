JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target to $13.50

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.50 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.63.

Forestar Group Stock Down 1.9 %

FOR opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.00. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $681.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen bought 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $90,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

