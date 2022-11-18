Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 7.6% in October

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

AEMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

