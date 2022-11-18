ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Guggenheim

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ACVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

ACV Auctions stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $774,598.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

