Brokerages Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target at $62.92

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,061 shares of company stock valued at $236,307 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Everbridge Trading Down 6.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SG3 Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

