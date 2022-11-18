Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GRP.U. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Up 0.1 %

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

Shares of GRP.U stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.1881 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Featured Stories

