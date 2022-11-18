Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Shoe Carnival in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a market cap of $687.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.37. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 17.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.