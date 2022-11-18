Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Unique Fabricating, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Unique Fabricating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Unique Fabricating’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Unique Fabricating Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of UFAB stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.20.
Unique Fabricating Company Profile
Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.
