Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Unique Fabricating, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Unique Fabricating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Unique Fabricating’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Unique Fabricating Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UFAB stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unique Fabricating stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Unique Fabricating, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 6.49% of Unique Fabricating worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

Featured Articles

