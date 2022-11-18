Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Neo Performance Materials Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$9.02 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$8.31 and a 1 year high of C$22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.34.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

