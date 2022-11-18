Short Interest in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Drops By 8.3%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $747,774.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,276.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $747,774.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,276.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $547,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,110 shares of company stock worth $1,906,993. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,775,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 48.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,855,000 after acquiring an additional 611,091 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 105.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 400,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 673,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after buying an additional 340,405 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

