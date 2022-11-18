Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Cut by Analyst

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Kelly John Marshall purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$72.99 per share, with a total value of C$218,957.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,957.10. In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Peter Aghar acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$67.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$339,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,103,411.29. Also, Director Kelly John Marshall acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$72.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,957.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$218,957.10. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,303 shares of company stock valued at $988,503 in the last 90 days.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

