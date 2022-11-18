AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 21.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 9.3% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in AtriCure by 40.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ATRC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $45.17 on Friday. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $79.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.23.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

