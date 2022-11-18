Short Interest in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Declines By 7.6%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Ardelyx stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,906 shares of company stock worth $183,558. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 664.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 214,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 508,901 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 230,527 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

