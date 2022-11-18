Reviewing Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT)

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Technical Consultants and Freight Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlas Technical Consultants currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.46%. Freight Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 558.86%. Given Freight Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Technical Consultants -1.81% -12.00% 3.35% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Freight Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Technical Consultants $538.80 million 0.43 -$16.49 million ($0.33) -18.33 Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Freight Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Summary

Freight Technologies beats Atlas Technical Consultants on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design services comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company offers a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer service based on the platform. Freight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

