Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 261,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of APLT stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Therapeutics

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 767,495 shares in the company, valued at $498,871.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 41,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

