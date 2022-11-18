Head to Head Comparison: BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and BlackRock Capital Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.74%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 29.20 -$39.15 million N/A N/A BlackRock Capital Investment $46.24 million 6.07 $66.49 million $0.21 18.43

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and BlackRock Capital Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BlackRock Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Profitability

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and BlackRock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -150.63% -96.49% -73.42% BlackRock Capital Investment 28.73% 7.67% 4.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

(Get Rating)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

