Financial Survey: Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) and B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) and B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salzgitter and B&M European Value Retail’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salzgitter $11.56 billion 0.13 $687.50 million N/A N/A B&M European Value Retail $6.28 billion 0.73 $560.09 million N/A N/A

Salzgitter has higher revenue and earnings than B&M European Value Retail.

Dividends

Profitability

Salzgitter pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%.

This table compares Salzgitter and B&M European Value Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salzgitter 9.19% 29.09% 10.67% B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Salzgitter has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Salzgitter and B&M European Value Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salzgitter 1 6 1 0 2.00 B&M European Value Retail 1 4 1 0 2.00

Salzgitter currently has a consensus price target of $30.30, suggesting a potential upside of 955.75%. Given Salzgitter’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Salzgitter is more favorable than B&M European Value Retail.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Salzgitter beats B&M European Value Retail on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry. The Plate/Section Steel segment produces various high-grade heavy plates for engineering, shipbuilding, and mechanical engineering, as well as trades in scrap. The Mannesmann segment is involved in the manufacture of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision and stainless-steel tubes, and spiral-welded and longitudinal-welded large-diameter pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for the energy, automotive, and mechanical engineering sectors. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter AG was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

